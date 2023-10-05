Tiruppur’s carbon neutral initiatives to be studied

October 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

A study on the carbon neutral data of Tiruppur, the main hub for export of knitted garments in the country, will be done by Andre Lacroix, global CEO of Intertek Testing Services.

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association office bearers had a meeting with Mr. Lacroix in Coimbatore recently on sustainability issues.

A press release from the Association president K.M. Subramanian said the garment sector in Tiruppur has taken several steps to achieve Environment Social Governance (ESG), such as zero liquid discharge (ZLD), installation of wind and solar power generators, tree planting, conservation of water bodies, and manufacture of garments using recycled fabrics. “Global players are discussing more on sustainability and Tiruppur Exporters’ Association has taken special efforts to address the issues concerned and to make Tiruppur a sustainable cluster,” he said.

Implementation of the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulation will have an impact on the garment units in Tiruppur and the Association is organising meetings with experts to ensure exports are not affected because of the regulation.

The Association said in the press release that Mr. Lacroix is an expert on the topic of ESG and hence it has engaged with him to do the study.

