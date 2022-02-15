Tiruppur Zone-II residents seek timely clearance of garbage, repair of roads

They accuse the civic body of not acting on their complaints

Residents of Zone-II in Tiruppur Corporation seek regular clearance of garbage that accumulates on the streets and repair of damaged roads ahead of the urban civic polls.

The Zone-II comprises 15 wards namely Ward No. 2 to 8, 16 to 20, 30, 31 and 32, which covers prominent areas such as Neruperichal, Pooluvapatti, Boyampalayam, Pitchampalayam, Kongu Nagar and Nesavalar Colony. There are 1,85,720 voters in this zone, which is around 25.68% of the Corporation’s total electorate of 7,23,160 voters.

In spite of multiple representations, the Corporation does not act on complaints from the residents, alleged consumer activist B. Hariharan. He flagged the accumulation of garbage at several areas in Zone-II, particularly along Kongu Main Road in Ward No. 31.

Garbage is being dumped in front of a private school, causing foul stench and potential health hazard, he said.

A consequence of the lack of proper clearing of garbage is stray dog problem, which has increased after the COVID-19 lockdown, Mr. Hariharan claimed. “During emergencies, residents have to step outside their houses in the night. But these stray dogs have made travelling in the night difficult,” he said.

As with other Zones, the issue of irregular supply of drinking water to houses also persists in Zone-II. Mr. Hariharan charged that on top of water supply being available only once in 10 days, drinking water goes waste due to damaged distribution pipelines, particularly in Ward No. 19. Another recurring issue is that of damaged roads, where roads dug to carry out works for the underground drainage scheme or drinking water project are not repaired in most cases, the activist alleged. The poor condition of roads poses a danger to motorists and pedestrians alike, according to Mr. Hariharan.

P. Vijayakumar of AIADMK, who served as the Councillor of Ward No. 7 between 2011 and 2016, said that the Corporation was yet to take steps to prevent water from entering into the residences at Adi Dravidar Colony in the ward during heavy rains. Works to repair the damaged roads recently commenced in Ward No. 7, but were stopped due to the urban local body elections, he said.