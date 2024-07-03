Tiruppur youth murdered by hired gang over love affair, girl’s father arrested

A youth engaged in finance business at Kanakampalayam in Tiruppur city was reportedly murdered by a gang at the bidding of the father of a minor girl he was in love with, late on Tuesday night.

The murder, police said, was a fallout of the act of Anbu sharing photos and videos of intimate moments he had with the girl, with a friend Tamilarasan a few months ago.

According to police sources, Tamilarasan had demanded money from the girl’s father Sundararajan, holding out a threat to make public the photos and videos, if the latter failed to budge. Sundararajan had subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Thereafter, he had conspired to murder Anbu by roping in Tamilarasan.

On Tuesday night, they lured Anbu into consuming alcohol at a bar in Thirumuruganpoondi and took him in a car to a house in AVP Layout purportedly to resolve the issue.

Anbu was allegedly hacked to death by an eight-member hired gang there.

A team of Anuparpalayam police, on information, took possession of the body on Wednesday morning and had the post-mortem conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

The jurisdictional police registered a case and arrested the girl’s father. Special teams are on the lookout for the gang members.