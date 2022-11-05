Tiruppur woman dies after developing complications during delivery

A 32-year-old woman, who was shifted from a private hospital in Tiruppur to a hospital in Coimbatore, died on Thursday after she suffered complications during delivery.

G. Prema, a native of Palangarai near Avinashi gave birth to a baby girl at a private hospital in Tiruppur on Thursday. The infant died soon after the delivery. The mother suffered complications and was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment. But, the doctors declared her brought dead.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. After the autopsy, her body was handed over to the relatives on Saturday. The relatives alleged that the mother and the baby died due to the negligence of the private hospital in Tiruppur. Based on a complaint, Avinashi police registered a case regarding the incident.