Tiruppur to get sports stadium, says Minister

Tiruppur will soon get a sports stadium spread over 11.2 acres on the premises of Chikkanna Government Arts College, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan on Saturday.

Mr. Meyyanathan, who is also the Minister for Environment – Climate Change, chaired a review meeting regarding pollution control in Tiruppur district with officials from the district administration and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the construction works for the proposed stadium will commence in about 45 days. “In the first phase, a synthetic track will be laid at a cost of ₹9 crore,” the Minister said. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will soon lay the foundation stone for the stadium, he said.

The TNPCB will get two new offices namely Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South at a cost of ₹3 crore and ₹2.08 crore respectively, Mr. Meyyanathan said. Pollution of River Noyyal and Parambikulam-Aliyar Project will be prevented and steps will be taken to clean and renovate the polluted water bodies in the district, he added.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, District Collector S. Vineeth and TNPCB officials were present in the review meeting, a press release said.