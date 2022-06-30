Tiruppur to get additional ‘One Stop Centre’, says Minister

As women are the major workforce in the garment and textile industries in Tiruppur, the government has planned to set up an additional ‘one stop centre’ that provides assistance to women affected by violence in the district, said Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan.

At a seminar organised by the Department of Social Welfare about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, the Minister said that Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) should be formed in all the organisations that employ more than 10 persons. She said that people can use 181 and 1098 helpline numbers to raise complaints about the issues related to women and children.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said that the State government takes proactive steps to prevent crimes against women and children. He also appealed to the business community to keep vigil about women’s safety in the organisation.

A zonal-level review meeting of the District Social Welfare officers from Coimbatore, tiruppur, Nilgiris and Erode districts was conducted at IKFA convention centre in Pazhankarai.

The Ministers also distributed mobile phones to 18 beneficiaries who were differently abled.

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Collector S. Vineeth, K Selvaraj, MLA, and officials were present.