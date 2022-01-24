Tiruppur to get 20 health and wellness centers

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Monday inaugurated the construction works for 20 urban health and wellness centers (UHWC) that were sanctioned under the National Health Mission (NHM) – Tamil Nadu.

A release said the 20 UHWCs would be constructed at ₹5 crore and each would be worth ₹25 lakh.

These centers would come up at 17 wards of the Tiruppur Corporation alongside the existing 17 urban primary health centers.

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati and other officials were present at the inaugural event, the release added.

An official said two UHWCs would be set up per urban PHC in the Corporation limits.

Of the 34 UHWCs that had been sanctioned by the NHM – Tamil Nadu, construction works for 20 started on Monday and works for the remaining 14 centers would begin soon.

The guidelines for appointing healthcare personnel for these new UHWCs were yet to be communicated, the official said.

Each of these UHWCs will be around 900 sq. ft. and will complement the existing urban PHCs to increase the access to healthcare in the Corporation limits, according to the official.