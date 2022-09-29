Tiruppur teacher transferred on ‘matchmaking’ charges

The teacher also harassed her students and took their pictures inside classroom without their consent, reveals inquiry

The teacher also harassed her students and took their pictures inside classroom without their consent, reveals inquiry

A teacher of the Karathozhuvu Government Higher Secondary School at Udumalpet Educational Block in the district, who allegedly indulged in matchmaking between her student and her son, was transferred on Wednesday.

The transfer order was issued by the Chief Education Officer, Tiruppur, based on the recommendation of a committee of officials formed by the School Education Department in the district.

Earlier, the school students had complained to the Headmaster that the Mathematics teacher S. Shanthi Priya had not completed the syllabus for class XII students on time. The students in their complaint also alleged that she forced a girl student to talk to her son over phone call and was involved in matchmaking. She also threatened to deduct marks if the students failed to attend her phone call at night, they stated.

A parent said, the teacher was involved in harassing many students in the school. “We had raised a complaint to the headmaster and the District Education Officer, a few days back.”

Based on this, the School Education Department in the district formed a committee to inquire about this issue. In the report, the District Education Officers of Dharapuram and Udumalpet mentioned that the teacher was involved in harassment of students and also took their pictures inside the classroom without their consent.

Based on the report, the Chief Education Officer, Tiruppur transferred Ms. Priya to the Government Higher Secondary School, Poolankinar on Wednesday. While the report also mentioned that “the teacher was well aware that her activities attract the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the department has merely transferred her and so far no proceedings have been raised against her.

Despite repeated attempts, the Chief Education Officer was not available for comment. Speaking to The Hindu, Collector S. Vineeth took cognisance of the issue and promised to look into it closely.