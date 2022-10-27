Tiruppur stone quarry fined ₹10.40 crore for flouting norms

Action follows a complaint made by a farmer resident who recently went on fasting against the functioning of quarries in Kodangipalayam

The Tiruppur district ddministration on Wednesday imposed a fine of ₹10.40 crore on a stone quarry that was functioning near Palladam for flouting the norms and being involved in excessive mining.

According to a press release, the Mines department granted license to a stone quarry in Kodangipalayam near Palladam in the district for mining stones and gravel. But there were allegations that the license holder R. Ramakrishnan was involved in excessive mining activities than the prescribed norms.

Based on a complaint by P. Vijayakumar, a resident who went on fasting against the functioning of stone quarries in the Kodangipalayam area, the government formed two committees.

The Committee formed by the Commissioner, Department of Geology and Mines along with the Taluk level committee constituted by the district administration had conducted an inspection at the stone quarry and submitted a report.

The committee found discrepancies in the quantum of mining activities carried out in the quarry. Accordingly, the license given to the quarry was temporarily suspended by the district administration.

The Mines Department also imposed a fine of ₹10.40 crore on the license holder for excessive quarrying. Based on the promise made by the license holder to pay the fine amount in installments, the Mines Department revoked the suspension.

The department also permitted the quarry to operate within the norms laid down by the Environmental Impact Assessment authority.