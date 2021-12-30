Tiruppur South police station adjudged the best in T.N.

The State government has ranked Tiruppur South police station as the first among the three best performing police station in the State for 2020.

According to a communication from the Office of the Director General of Police dated December 28, three police stations have been identified as the “Top 3 Best Police Stations in the State” with Tiruvannamalai Taluk police station under Tiruvannamalai District Police coming second and E-3 Anna Nagar police station under Madurai City Police ranking third. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would present the Chief Minister’s Trophy to the respective station house officers during the Republic Day Celebrations in Chennai on January 26, the communication said.

S. Aravind, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Tiruppur City Police, told The Hindu on Thursday that police stations were adjudged based on several parameters such as number of cases registered in total for the given period, total number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, preventive arrests made and execution of security bonds. The Tiruppur South police station fared well in all these, he said.

“They handled the anti-CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) protests well in particular,” he said, adding that the police personnel also handled the various demonstrations held at the District Collectorate on Palladam Road to maintain law and order in 2020.

Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha, who visited the police station after taking charge in June, had recommended the application for the Chief Minister’s Trophy. A. Prakash was the Inspector of Tiruppur South police station during the given period and the present inspector P. Pitchaiah, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Range) B. Varatharajan, brought several cases registered in 2020 to its “logical conclusion,” Mr. Aravind said.