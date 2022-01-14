Tiruppur south MLA K. Selvaraj tests COVID-19 positive

Tiruppur south MLA K. Selvaraj tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Mr. Selvaraj tweeted on Thursday evening that he tested positive with mild symptoms of the disease. He has been home quarantined based on the advice of doctors.

The MLA’s tweet said that he has advised persons who were in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation.

On Wednesday, he had shared dias with Union Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, asPrime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the hospital though video conferencing.