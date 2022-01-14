Coimbatore

Tiruppur south MLA K. Selvaraj tests COVID-19 positive

Tiruppur south MLA K. Selvaraj tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Mr. Selvaraj tweeted on Thursday evening that he tested positive with mild symptoms of the disease. He has been home quarantined based on the advice of doctors.

The MLA’s tweet said that he has advised persons who were in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation.

On Wednesday, he had shared dias with Union Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, asPrime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the hospital though video conferencing.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2022 12:32:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tiruppur-south-mla-k-selvaraj-tests-covid-19-positive/article38269180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY