January 11, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Health Department said Tiruppur district reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday and the total number of active cases was two.

According to the department, the district had a test positivity rate of 0.0 % on Tuesday when none tested positive. Coimbatore district did not see any new cases on Wednesday.