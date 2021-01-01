Tiruppur sees 59% fall in deaths due to accidents

Cases registered for deaths due to road accidents saw a 59% fall within Tiruppur City Police limits in 2020, the police said on Thursday.

In a release, the Tiruppur City Police said that 40 cases related to accident deaths were registered in 2020, while 98 cases were registered in 2019.

However, petty cases under the Motor Vehicles Act such as not wearing helmets, seat belts and drunk driving saw an 87% increase in comparison with 2019. While 2,23,532 petty cases were registered in 2019, 4,16,559 cases were registered within city police limits.

Tiruppur City Police registered 20 murder cases and 34 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and all the accused were remanded in judicial custody. The number of robbery cases also saw a decline from 287 in 2019 to 180 in 2020. A total of 46 accused, who were arrested by the city police were detained under the Goondas Act in the past year, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Tiruppur District Police said that 106 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the past year, of which Grade-II constable Minhajuddin attached to Kamanaickenpalayam police station succumbed to the disease.

A total of 20 murder cases and 57 POCSO Act cases were registered in various police stations and all the accused were remanded in judicial custody. Out of the 189 cases registered for crimes such as murder for gain, robbery and house-breaking, 160 were solved and 85% of the stolen properties retrieved, it said.