Tiruppur SBI bank heist: accused involved in multiple cases since 2008, police say

Nearly 10 days after burglars broke into the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kallipalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur district, preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused has been involved in bank robbery cases across the country since 2008. .

A senior police officer from Tiruppur told The Hindu that at least a dozen bank robbery cases have been filed against the accused, who was remanded to judicial custody in Gurugram on Monday. The accused, whose name the police have refused to reveal at the present juncture, is beleived to have followed the same modus operandi in all the cases, the officer said.

A total of three men were involved in the Kallipalayam bank heist on February 22, according to preliminary investigations. With the other burglars absconding, the Tiruppur district police led by Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal are coordinating with the Haryana police to take the accused under custody for interrogation, the police officer said. The accused is expected to be brought to Tiruppur by this week.

An SBI official from Tiruppur said that the bank faced material damage worth ₹11 lakh following the bank heist. The burglars had damaged 31 lockers in addition to alarm systems, CCTV cameras and locks, which has been repaired since. “Normal operations have resumed now,” the official said.

Out of the 31 damaged lockers, gold jewellery weighing 246 sovereigns has been found to be stolen. The stolen cash was earlier estimated to be ₹18.97 lakh. Only nine locker customers reported losses during verification, while 21 other customers told the bank that they did not keep any valuables inside their respective lockers. One locker had not been allotted to any customer, the SBI official said.