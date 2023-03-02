Tiruppur safe for migrant workers, action will be taken against those spreading rumours: Collector

March 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Action will be taken against those spreading rumours that Tiruppur is hostile towards migrant workers from north India, the district administration and the police said on Thursday.

For the past few days, three videos were circulating on social networking sites that workers from north India were leaving Tiruppur district due to threats based on a report in a Bihar-based daily, Collector S. Vineeth said.

“Two of the three incidents in the videos that went viral on social media platforms did not take place in the district. These are false. They took place in other States,” Mr. Vineeth and Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai jointly said in a statement.

“An incident had occurred on January 14 in the city, and two persons were arrested and cases were registered under various sections by Velampalayam police,” the statement read.

An FIR has been filed, the IP address of the person spreading fake news is being traced, and appropriate action will be taken soon, they said.

“There are roughly 1.5 lakh migrant workers from other States, as per a survey. Further, firms also have been registering the details of the workers, predominantly from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, in the Labour Department portal, which is also being monitored by the district administration. A meeting with companies and their human resources and labour departments was held regarding the safety of the workers,” the Collector told reporters.

City Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Gupta said the reports claim that the district is unsafe for migrant workers from States like Bihar. This is not true and the workers can report any complaints to the district administration and the police through two helplines — 9498101320, or 0421-2970017, he added.

