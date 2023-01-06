Tiruppur rural saw a rise in convictions in criminal cases in 2022

January 06, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

With the Tiruppur District (Rural) Police tightening their grip on criminals, the number of cases reported and persons convicted in the rural areas increased between 2021 and 2022.

The data provided by the Police Department said that of the 577 property crime cases registered in the district in 2022, 437 were detected, and stolen properties worth ₹2.1 crore were recovered.

The police registered 122 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2022. This was 56% higher compared to the previous year when the police registered 78 POCSO cases.

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai said the increase in the number of cases registered under the POCSO Act in 2022 was because of the constant intervention by the Police Department through outreach campaigns in schools and colleges in the district. Many students came forward to report sexual assault after the campaigns, he added.

He also said the number of persons convicted under the POCSO Act increased from seven in 2021 to 34 in 2022. In total, 65 crime cases were resolved in 2022, which was 26 in 2021.

The police came down heavily on drug peddlers and seized 246 kg ganja, and 8,237 kg banned tobacco products and registered nearly 840 cases against the offenders.

Mr. Sai also added that steps were underway to increase the conviction rate, and outreach programmes have been planned to make the district free from drugs.