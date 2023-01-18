Tiruppur Rural police to probe further allegation of poisoning well water near Vellakoil

January 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police registered a case against two persons for allegedly mixing poison in a well at Thirumangalam in Vellakoil municipality in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, the incident happened on Monday when Mahendran, who came to operate the motor in the well, saw Shanmugam, 59, and Padmavathi, 55, allegedly mixing a poisonous substance in the water. Based on his alert, the Vellakoil police rushed to the spot, collected water samples from the well, and sent them to the lab for testing. Meanwhile, the police registered a case against the duo.

Tiruppur Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai said, “samples were sent to a local lab and the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Laboratory. We suspect there was no poisoning, and the case would be investigated further.”