ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Rural Police to install reflectors on roads to facilitate pilgrims

January 09, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police have planned to make special arrangements on roads for devotees who go to the Palani temple on padayatra.

District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai said many people from the Tiruppur district went on a padayatra to Sree Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district. Apart from the locals, devotees from Erode and Coimbatore districts also passed through the Tiruppur district to reach Palani as the Thai Poosam festival is on February 5.

While walking on the sides of the highways, the devotees faced difficulties, especially during the night hours. In a few stretches, there were no proper lighting facilities, which forced the motorists also to struggle, he said.

As the traffic movement was heavy on the roads, the police planned to install reflective tapes and colour studs on the sides of the road, leaving a safe space for the pilgrims to walk and facilitate the motorists to commute. These tapes would be placed on Kangayam - Dharapuram - Palani, and Muthur - Vellakoil - Moolanur roads for the safe passage of the devotees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the consecration ceremony of the Palani temple will be held on January 27, the number of pilgrims in the coming days is expected to increase further.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US