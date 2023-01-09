HamberMenu
Tiruppur Rural Police to install reflectors on roads to facilitate pilgrims

January 09, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police have planned to make special arrangements on roads for devotees who go to the Palani temple on padayatra.

District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai said many people from the Tiruppur district went on a padayatra to Sree Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district. Apart from the locals, devotees from Erode and Coimbatore districts also passed through the Tiruppur district to reach Palani as the Thai Poosam festival is on February 5.

While walking on the sides of the highways, the devotees faced difficulties, especially during the night hours. In a few stretches, there were no proper lighting facilities, which forced the motorists also to struggle, he said.

As the traffic movement was heavy on the roads, the police planned to install reflective tapes and colour studs on the sides of the road, leaving a safe space for the pilgrims to walk and facilitate the motorists to commute. These tapes would be placed on Kangayam - Dharapuram - Palani, and Muthur - Vellakoil - Moolanur roads for the safe passage of the devotees.

As the consecration ceremony of the Palani temple will be held on January 27, the number of pilgrims in the coming days is expected to increase further.

