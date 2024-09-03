Tiruppur rural police begin night patrol duty carrying arms

From the start of this week, armed police personnel began carrying out their routine patrol during night hours in Tiruppur rural limits.

Across the district, about 200 to 300 personnel move about with arms every night, to thwart crimes.

“Whatever is in law has been brought under implementation. There is nothing unusual in the police personnel carrying weapons,” Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta said.

With a weapon in hand, the police personnel are better placed to create a deterrent effect while handling criminals, the SP said.

The police personnel need the arms to safeguard their own lives in the first place, he said, adding: “We have started it. Let’s see how the results are.”

As per law, constables are required to carry lathis and/or .303 rifles, and Sub-Inspectors are required to carry along pistols.

The question of exempting personnel from carrying weapons would arise only when there are medical reasons.

Otherwise, carrying arms is a necessity for the patrolling all through night hours.

The personnel are already trained to handle the weapons through the periodic refresher training programmes, the SP said.

