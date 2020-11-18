Tiruppur residents want stagnant rainwater drained

Residents of J.J. Nagar in Tiruppur Corporation limits wading through stagnant rainwater on Tuesday.

Tiruppur

18 November 2020 00:12 IST

Fear of vector-borne diseases looms large in the area

Alleging that they were forced to wade through stagnant rainwater for the last one month, the residents of J.J. Nagar in Ward 34 have demanded the civic body to drain the water at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, the residents claimed that a few officials visited the area recently but no action was taken. All the residents of this locality, particularly women, children and elders, face difficulty in navigating the stagnant water every day using ropes for support, they said. “We could not even celebrate Deepavali this year,” a resident claimed. With mosquitoes breeding in stagnant water, children are at risk of falling sick, they said.

Tiruppur Corporation sources said that officials from Zone-III have been asked to drain the stagnant water manually and it would be done soon.

Officials from the District Administration said that Tiruppur district received 15.86 mm average rainfall on Monday. Tiruppur Collectorate received 25 mm rainfall and Tiruppur North 14 mm. Outside the Corporation limits, Palladam and Kangeyam recorded 43 mm each on Monday, officials said.