Tiruppur records 73.43% polling in second phase of local body polls

Tiruppur district registered a polling percentage of 73.43 across six panchayat unions on Monday.

Avinashi, Gudimangalam, Kundadam, Madathukulam, Pongalur and Udumalpet were the six panchayat unions that went to polls for the second phase of local body elections.

Female voters had a narrow lead over male voters, as 1,97,776 women cast their votes compared to 1,97,310 men. Out of the 31 registered third gender votes, only two votes were cast.

The polling percentage of the panchayat unions were: Gudimangalam 79.30%, Udumalpet - 69.05%, Avinashi – 74.17%, Kundadam – 77.99%, Madathukulam – 74.10% and Pongalur – 71.97%.

Senior citizen dies

An 80-year-old senior citizen who came out of the polling booth after voting at Maruthur Village Panchayat in Kundadam Panchayat Union was taken to his house in an ambulance from the polling station after he complained of dizziness.

The man died in his house, election officials said.