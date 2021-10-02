Tiruppur receives widespread rain

Tiruppur

02 October 2021 00:48 IST

Tiruppur district received widespread rain from Thursday evening to Friday morning, leading to inundation of several low-lying areas and intermittent power outages.

According to the district administration’s rainfall data for the 24-hour period ending 7 a.m. Friday, Uthukuli received 39.2 mm rainfall, Dharapuram 37 mm, Vellakoil 36.3 mm, Kundadam 32 mm, Mulanur 22 mm, Avinashi 13.5 mm, Tiruppur North 26 mm and Collectorate 11 mm. The district received an average rainfall of 17.44 mm in this period.

Following reports of flooding in certain pockets, the district administration announced a half-day holiday for all schools in the district from Friday noon. However, sources said that some private schools in the city had declared full-day holiday for students on Friday.

Over 50 residents of the Adi Dravidar Colony in Karumancherai near Kunnathur petitioned District Collector S. Vineeth demanding steps to prevent rainwater from entering into their homes. The residents said in the petition that a water body nearby overflowed every year during monsoon and inundated their houses. Despite multiple representations in the past, the authorities had not taken steps to mitigate the situation, the residents alleged.