Tiruppur police to have beat system

As part of their efforts toward community policing, Tiruppur City Police are set to roll out a dedicated beat system to maximise their reach among the public.

Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said the beat system would be officially launched by next week, although the preparatory works had been under way since November 2019.

Under the system, the city would be divided into 22 beats, with two police constables working in shifts for each beat.

“The constables must have at least 200 contacts in their phones from the respective beats,” Mr. Kumar said. The constables were advised to build these contacts from the public residing within the beat and form a dedicated WhatsApp group.

“Through this, whatever message we send will reach at least 4,400 people,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

Even at the preparatory stage, the response had been positive, with the public offering tip-offs (particularly in ganja cases) and even suggestions through the group, he said.

“This will be the backbone of policing system,” Mr. Kumar said, with the public functioning as the extended hands of the police.

On the crime incidents in 2019, Mr. Kumar said that out of 27 murder cases registered in Tiruppur city, 26 were solved and the accused were remanded in judicial custody.

The number of property theft cases decreased by 17% in 2019 in comparison to the previous year, with 252 out of 277 cases being solved and property worth ₹ 1,51,84,870 being recovered and handed over to the complainants, he said.

The Tiruppur police seized 118 kg of ganja and 2,322 kg of banned tobacco products in 2019.

Mr. Kumar said there was a decrease of 9% in the reporting of crime against women in comparison with 2018, with convictions in four cases at the Tiruppur Mahila Court. A total of 21 accused arrested for various crimes were detained under Goondas Act in the city last year, he said.