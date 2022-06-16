Tiruppur police to conduct grievances redress meetings twice a month

The Tiruppur city police conducted its first grievances redress meeting at the Commissioner office here on Wednesday.

According to a release, the city police have planned to conduct the meetings in the first and third Wednesday of every month. People can directly meet the Police Commissioner at the office to give their petitions from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

Earlier, during a discussion on demand for grants for the Police Department in the legislative Assembly, Chief Minister M.K Stalin announced that the district and city police officials would conduct the grievance redress meetings twice a month.

Accordingly, City Police Commissioner A.G. Babu received 15 petitions from people on Wednesday and directed the officials to take action against them.

The Tiruppur district police are conducting the grievance redress meetings on a daily basis. According to a police official, District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai started the practice under the ‘CM in your constituency’ scheme. On an average, 40 petitions would be submitted and redressed on a priority basis.