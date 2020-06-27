Tiruppur police station closed after sub-inspector’s wife tests COVID-19 positive

Tiruppur

27 June 2020 12:51 IST

Police officials said the station is being disinfected, and will be reopened after approval from the Health Department

Tiruppur North police station was temporarily closed on Saturday, after the wife of a sub-inspector (SI) tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman, who is also a sub-inspector in the Greater Chennai Police limits, returned to Tiruppur on June 24 in a car. She and her husband were tested for COVID-19 the next day, a police officer from Tiruppur North police station said. On Friday, the test results showed that she was COVID-19 positive, while her husband tested negative.

Advertising

Advertising

Following this, swab samples of all the police personnel in Tiruppur North police station were taken on Saturday. The police station and the police quarters where the couple stayed were closed on Saturday, and the premises were disinfected by Tiruppur Corporation. The station will remain closed till the test results of the other police personnel arrive, the officer said.

The SI and his wife did not leave the police quarters in the past two days and took all precautionary measures, said Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan. “We are not closing the [police] station, we are decontaminating it,” he said, adding that the police station will be reopened following approval from the Health Department.

A 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for Tiruppur City Police personnel has been set up in Veerapandi, in coordination with the Tiruppur District Administration. If any city police personnel test positive in the future, asymptomatic persons will be shifted to this care centre, Mr. Narayanan noted.