Tiruppur police rescue 7-day-old baby boy kidnapped at GH

The Tiruppur police rescued a 7-day-old baby boy, who was allegedly kidnapped at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, on Sunday.

A complaint was lodged with the Tiruppur South Police that the infant went missing at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday and the police nabbed the accused, Padiammal (42) of Vasuki Nagar, Iduvai in the district at 7.15 a.m. on Sunday.

A senior police officer said, “Five special teams, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) S. Vanitha, were formed to check CCTV footage in the area, vehicles and Railway Station and bus stands. The accused was caught on surveillance cameras in the surrounding area, her location was traced and she was caught early on Sunday. She was arrested and the baby was returned to his parents - Gopi (34) and Satya (30) of Dharapuram.”

“On inquiry, we found the woman entered the hospital, allegedly faking a pregnancy. Her 14-year-old son died last year. With a cloth bag in her belly, she was posing to her family that she was pregnant and had come to the clinic for a check-up. As she did not plan the abduction, she did not cover her face and left with the infant at the hospital. As there are CCTV cameras across the district, we were able to trace her whereabouts within 12 hours,” the official said.

Another police personnel said, “If there were enough security cameras in the hospital, this incident could have been avoided. More guard must be appointed for frisking at the hospital.”

Increasing security, adding more surveillance cameras and a kiosk for Police Department at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on the cards, said Collector S. Vineeth on Sunday.

The Collector said, “The kiosk for cops that existed earlier was removed due to the ongoing construction on the premises. After the works are done, CCTV cameras in the hospital and clinic are to be set up in the next phase. This issue will be addressed by the district administration as soon as possible.”

Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu appreciated Head Constable Sankaranarayanan and the special teams for tracing and rescuing the newborn within 12 hours.