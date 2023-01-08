ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur police on lookout for persons on murder charge

January 08, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police registered a case against unidentified persons who murdered a man and threw his body into a well near Palladam on Saturday.

According to the police, the villagers of Avarampalayam near Palladam alerted the police and the fire and rescue services officials on Saturday about a body was found in a well nearby. The officials recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Tiruppur.

The police said the deceased was identified as T. Kandasamy, 54, a native of Mannachanallur in Tiruchi district, who was working as a construction labourer at Palladam.

Earlier, a man missing case was registered, and later it was converted into a murder case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Two special teams were formed to arrest the accused, the police said.

