Tiruppur police nab fake doctor

November 30, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Health Department in Tiruppur, led by N. Kanagarani, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, conducted a search at a clinic in Palladam, based on specific information that a doctor practising in the clinic was fake.

N. Arun Babu, co-ordinator of the National Health Mission in Tiruppur, said Krishna Anand Biswas (41), a native of West Bengal settled in Tiruppur, was running a clinic near Manickapuram Road in Palladam without having proper educational qualifications.

“During the search, he produced an allied medical graduation certificate to the officials, which was found to be fake,” said Mr. Babu. The officials sealed the premises and handed over the fake doctor to the police. The Palladam police registered a case and arrested him.

