Tiruppur police launch ‘Operation Zero Crime’ to protect students from abuse, drugs and cyber crimes

Published - October 18, 2024 12:02 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Operation Zero Crime, an initiative launched earlier this month by the Tiruppur City Police to protect school and college students from sexual abuse, drug-addiction and cyber crimes, has been set in motion.

A core committee and sub-committees have been formed to keep a tab on the progress of the initiative.

The initiative, officials said, is closely aligned with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s emphasis on safeguarding the well-being of students during their adolescent years.

Earlier this month, District Collector T. Christuraj released the logo for ‘Operation Zero Crime’ in the presence of Commissioner of Police S. Lakshmi, who along with the Chief Educational Officer and college principals constitute the core committee. A team of legal advisors and a special police team will assist the committee.

The first of three sub-committees, formed with inspectors and sub-Inspectors has begun raising awareness among parents of school and college students on safeguarding them from various crimes.

The second sub-committee, led by assistant commissioners of police, has been entrusted with sensitising college students to crime prevention while special sub-inspectors and head constables will fan out to upper primary, high, and higher secondary schools to carry out similar awareness efforts.

The third sub-committee, headed by the District Revenue Officer, will monitor the activities of two counselling centres: one to advise those in conflict with the law and dealing with drug addiction, and the second counselling centre for those facing cases under POCSO Act and school drop outs, Commissioner Lakshmi said.

The Core Committee will review the initiative’s progress every three months, while the sub-committees will hold monthly meetings to track developments.

