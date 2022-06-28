Tiruppur police create awareness against drug abuse among school, college students

The Tiruppur District Police conducted awareness campaigns at schools and colleges across the district against drug abuse on Tuesday.

Based on the directions of District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, the police personnel from 25 stations across the district visited 26 schools and colleges and created awareness about drug trafficking and drug abuse. They also explained the impacts of drug usage and its after effects in future and advised the children not to use any kind of drugs.

As many as 4,500 students from various schools and colleges participated in the awareness campaigns. Mr. Shashank Sai said Tiruppur police often conducted such awareness campaigns. As June 26 was the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the police personnel visited educational institutions to create awareness about drug abuse.

He also said awareness about helplines 1098 (helpline for children in distress) and 1930 (cyber crime helpline) was created among students to immediately report if they came across any drug abuse incidents.