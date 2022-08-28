Tiruppur police conduct drill to check preparedness

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
August 28, 2022 18:09 IST

The Tiruppur City Police conducting a drill at the Armed Force Reserve ground in Tiruppur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tiruppur City Police on Saturday conducted a drill at the Armed Reserve Police ground to check preparedness of the force to handle situations of mass protests and unlawful assemblies.

City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran inspected the drill along with other senior police officials and instructed the police personnel on how to handle different kinds of unforeseen circumstances.

The standard operating procedures to be followed for crowd control, unlawful assembly, and unauthorised mass protests were featured during the drill. A police team demonstrated various steps to be followed in forcing a mob to disperse.

Lathi charge, firing, and casualty prevention drills were also conducted in which police personnel from the city participated in batches. A police official said that so far drills had been completed for three batches, with 100 in each batch. This would help the police force to be on alert to handle any kind of emergency.

