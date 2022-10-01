Tiruppur police arrested a man on the charges of murder

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 01, 2022 19:19 IST

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a man on murder charges near Dhally on Friday.

According to the police, an unidentified man, aged around 60, was staying on the roadside near the Kongalakurichi bus stop for the past few days. On the late hours of Thursday, a man identified as V. Palaniappan (35) came to the bus stop and asked the person to vacate the place as he wanted to consume liquor.

The elderly man refused to move from the spot and asked Palaniappan to go away from the place, the police said. Meanwhile, Palaniappan hit the man with a stick, in which he suffered injuries on his head.

On Saturday morning, the local people informed the Village Administrative Officer, Alampalayam that the 60-year-old man died. Based on his complaint, the Dhally police registered a case and arrested Palaniappan under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody at Udumalpet sub-jail.

Police said steps have been taken to identify the victim.

