Tiruppur police arrest two persons on murder charges

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 09, 2022 17:40 IST

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charges of murder near Uthukuli.

The Uthukuli police registered a case based on a complaint from Vijayaraghavan (47), Village Administrative Officer of Sarcarperiyapalayam. In the complaint, he said that an unidentified body was found near Sukreeswarar temple in the village.

During investigation, the police found that Eswaran (26), a native of Kalipalayam in the district, who was residing with his wife and three children and was a construction worker, had consumed liquor on Friday with his friends Vadivelu (40) and Annadurai (39).

A quarrel erupted between them and Vadivelu and Annadurai killed Eswaran under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

Both of them were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

