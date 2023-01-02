Tiruppur police arrest two persons on murder charge

January 02, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested two persons, who were involved in beating a man to death near Mangalam on the outskirts of the city.

According to the police, Muthuselvam,35, a native of Virudhunagar district, was staying near Mangalam with his friends and working as a labourer in a construction company for the past one-and-a-half years. On Sunday, he left his residence during the early hours and was found unconscious, later, near a private spinning mill nearby.

The Mangalam Police rushed to the spot and sent him to the primary health centre in Somanur. He was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, where he was declared brought dead.

Initial investigation by the police revealed that he was beaten to death by owners of the mill, Durai Palaniswamy, 45, and Soundararajan, 48, who attacked Muthuselvam on suspicion that he entered the premises for committing burglary. Both of them were arrested and remanded under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.