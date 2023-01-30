Tiruppur police arrest two guest workers following previous clash between groups

January 30, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Police arrested two guest workers in connection with a recent clash between two groups near Thilagar Nagar, on Monday.

The 15-Velampalayam police arrested the two workers from Bihar, A. Rajatkumar, 24, and R. Pareshram, 27 under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code. They were remanded to judicial custody.

The arrest by the police came in the aftermath of an incident that took place on January 14, in which some workers had gone to a tea shop in Thilagar Nagar and had a heated argument with another group of people at the shop.

The police said both sides had called their friends to the spot which created tension, as they were chasing each other with weapons. The two arrested on Monday had come to the tea shop at the behest of their friends.

A video of the incident resurfaced on January 26 and went viral on social media platforms.

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu said in a press release that rumours were being spread on social media that this had been a clash between guest workers and local residents. But there was no prior hostility between the two groups. The city police has formed special teams and further investigations are on.

The police also issued warnings to persons spreading rumours on social media regarding the incident.

