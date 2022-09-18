Tiruppur police arrest a man on charges of sexual assault

Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a minor girl near Dharapuram on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a 23-year-old man from Pollachi, who is a relative of a 14-year-old girl from the district, was involved in sexually assaulting the minor several times by taking her to Kerala with a promise to marry her.

The victim and her father lodged a complaint in the Dharapuram police station, on Saturday, based on which the police arrested the accused under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.