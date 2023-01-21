Tiruppur police arrest 29 people under Foreigners Act in 2022

January 21, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur police, in 2022, tightened their grip on people who stayed in the district without possessing proper travel documents. As a result, 29 people, most of them industrial labourers, were arrested under the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

According to the data provided by the police, the Tiruppur City Police registered eight cases under the Foreigners Act and arrested 26 people, who were staying illegally in the city without possessing valid travel documents.

Out of the 26 arrested, five were from Nigeria and all the others were from Bangladesh. During the same period, the Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested three persons in three cases under the Act.

District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai said all the police stations in the district were asked to reach out to companies to list the permanent and contractual labourers and to identify the labour composition.

Awareness programmes were conducted for the heads of various industrial units functioning in the district to check for valid travel documents before employing a worker.

Asked why there was large-scale migration of Bangladeshi nationals to Tiruppur, Mr. Sai said, “the skill set required for the industries in Tiruppur is the same as that of industries in Bangladesh. Since the nature of work is similar, labourers come to Tiruppur for better remuneration after getting a preliminary training in their country.”

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said last year, nearly 10 cases under the Foreigners Act reached the conviction stage at the Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruppur. Three cases were pending with the court at different stages of the trial.

In most of the cases, after conviction, the accused would be treated as a victim as per the guidelines of the Central Government. Till the process of repatriation gets completed through the Ministry of External Affairs, they would be kept at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Kottapattu, near Tiruchi, or at the Puzhal Central Prison, he added.