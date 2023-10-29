Tiruppur police adopt three-pronged strategy to corner criminals

October 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Police have been following a three-pronged strategy this year to keep criminals in detention and bring about a deterrent effect.

“By filing chargesheets immediately, we ensure that the criminals are convicted in court for duration ranging from three to five years well within the remand period,” said Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City.

Over 20 offenders in property cases have been convicted after the fast-tracking of the trial process. Five history-sheeters involved in repeat offences have also been convicted. And, murder cases against notorious offenders pending trial continuously for years are pursued strongly for securing fast convictions.

Besides, so far during this year, the city police have detained 68 offenders, including drug peddlers and those indulging in bike thefts, chain-snatching and mobile phone-snatching, under Goondas Act.

These measures had delivered the intended impact, the Commissioner said.

Rural police detain 47 persons under Goondas Act

In cases pertaining to the rural parts of Tiruppur district, the police have detained 47 criminals under Goondas Act so far this year.

The fifth accused in the killing of four persons of a family at Kallakinaru in Palladam limits on September 3, 2023, was among six jailed criminals detained under Goondas Act by the Tiruppur police on Saturday.

The four other accused in the case were detained under Goondas Act on September 21. The fifth accused Selvam alias Venkatesh (29) of Vadakku Ariyanayakipuram in Tirunelveli district was detained under Goondas Act as per the orders of District Collector T. Christuraj, on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police P. Saminathan, a press release said.

Among the rest, Annadurai (32), Sundar (25) and Ramanathan (35) of Arampoondi in Kallakurichi district, who were detained under the Goondas Act, were the main accused in the case of decoity at the residence of an oil mill proprietor at Sivanmalai in Kangeyam limits on August 30. A total of ten persons were arrested in the case and the police had recovered 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹10,00,000 from them.

The other two persons detained under the Goondas Act were Vicky (22) of Pushpathur in Dindigul district, a murder accused, and Vijayabaskar (29) of Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district who was arrested and jailed in a case of burglary in Vellakovil limits.