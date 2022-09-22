Tiruppur PEW police seize 1,750 litres of illicit liquor

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested seven persons for selling illicit liquor, on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai issued directions to all the police stations in the district to curb the sale of illicit liquor. Accordingly, the PEW police conducted a raid in Muthampalayam on Thursday and found 1,750 litres of illicit liquor that was duped as sanitiser.

The police seized the illicit liquor cans and arrested S. Gunasekaran (29) of Tiruppur and A. Vijay (25), A. Vignesh (26), C. Sathish (28), K. Jayaraj (28), E. Sulaiman (26) and G. Manoj (32), all from Chennai. The police also seized three four-wheeler.