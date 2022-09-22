Coimbatore

Tiruppur PEW police seize 1,750 litres of illicit liquor

 The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested seven persons for selling illicit liquor, on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai issued directions to all the police stations in the district to curb the sale of illicit liquor. Accordingly, the PEW police conducted a raid in Muthampalayam on Thursday and found 1,750 litres of illicit liquor that was duped as sanitiser.

The police seized the illicit liquor cans and arrested S. Gunasekaran (29) of Tiruppur and  A. Vijay (25), A. Vignesh (26), C. Sathish (28), K. Jayaraj (28), E. Sulaiman (26) and G. Manoj (32), all from Chennai. The police also seized three four-wheeler.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 9:39:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tiruppur-pew-police-seize-1750-litres-of-illicit-liquor/article65923855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY