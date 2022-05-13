Tiruppur old bus terminus walls turn into canvas

The artwork on the walls of old bus terminus in Tiruppur by the students of NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Corporation engages NIFT-TEA college students to tell the story of Tiruppur becoming the knitwear hub that it is today through art

The walls of the old bus terminus in Tiruppur, which are being renovated by the Corporation under the Smart Cities Mission, will tell the story of Tiruppur becoming the knitwear hub that it is today through art.

The Coporation has engaged eight students from NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion, Tiruppur, to create the artwork under the supervision of G. Boopathi Vijay from the Department of Apparel Fashion Design. The students have selected Cheriyal Scroll Painting, a popular art form of Telangana, for the work.

“Tiruppur has been famous for its knitwear production for over 50 years. In the 1960s and 70s, people were mostly engaged in traditional methods such as hand knitting,” Mr. Vijay said. Right from cotton picking to bleaching and drying, every activity will be depicted in Cheriyal-style painting on the walls inside the bus terminus, he said.

Apart from this, the students will decorate the entrance with mural paintings, Mr. Vijay said. The works are expected to be completed by the second week of June, he added.

A Corporation official said that the students from NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion were engaged for this work “to do something different.” The old bus terminus on Kamaraj Road within Zone-III of Tiruppur Corporation is being renovated at ₹ 36.5 crore, the official said .