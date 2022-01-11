Coimbatore

Tiruppur North MLA tests positive for COVID-19

K.N. Vijeyakumar, MLA from Tiruppur North Assembly constituency, was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to him said on Tuesday that he was admitted in a private hospital at Anaipudur in Tiruppur on Sunday.

Mr. Vijeyakumar, who is 65 years old, suffered from mild COVID-19 symptoms such as body ache and fever during admission and his health condition was stable, the sources said. He consecutively won from the Tiruppur North Assembly constituency in the 2016 and 2021 elections.


