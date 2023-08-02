HamberMenu
Tiruppur MP urges NHAI to begin construction of underpasses on Salem – Kochi National Highway

August 02, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan presenting a petition to the Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India in New Delhi recently.

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan has urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to begin works to construct two vehicular underpasses (VUPs) on the Chengapalli – Bhavani stretch of the Salem – Kochi National Highway 544 at the earliest. 

The MP met the NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav in New Delhi recently and pointed out that in-principle approval has been accorded for constructing six-lane VUPs at Kanjikovil road and Thudupathi road with service roads at a total cost of ₹66.01 crore. “But, no development has taken place in the last six months,” the MP pointed out. The MP said that in the absence of VUPs, motorists cross the road at high risk as frequent accidents continue to claim lives. He wanted construction works to commence at the earliest without delay and the projects be completed on time. 

The MP also urged the chairman to sanction flyovers and service roads in the stretch for which request has been placed already.

