Tiruppur MP seeks more assistance for migrant workers

Tiruppur MP and CPI State deputy secretary K. Subbarayan on Friday petitioned the State government seeking more assistance for migrant workers who are suffering because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The petition, addressed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was submitted on behalf of CPI to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

Among the demands for the State government were ensuring bank accounts for all daily wage labourers to receive cash assistance, a comprehensive evaluation by the district administration regarding the requirements of migrant workers and ensuring regular supply of food in their period of unemployment.

Claiming that there was a “danger of hunger deaths,” the petition said that the needs of labourers and migrant workers had not been completely fulfilled yet in terms of food availability. Garment industries must be allowed to function after taking all the adequate precautionary measures for COVID-19 to ensure the livelihood of workers, the petition said.

Other demands included provision of ₹ 10,000 relief fund and ensuring essential supplies till the end of lockdown period to the rural workers enrolled in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, the State government procuring the produce directly from farmers at appropriate prices and ensuring availability of personal protective equipment kits, masks and gloves for medical personnel as well as conservancy workers.

CPI Tiruppur district secretary M. Ravi said Mr. Subbarayan visited nearly 2,000 migrant workers in Mudalipalayam, Boyampalayam and College Road on Friday to enquire about their needs.