Tiruppur MP, residents demand closure of Tasmac outlet

Black flags hoisted atop commercial establishments at Vavipalayam in Tiruppur on Tuesday, opposing the functioning of a Tasmac outlet in the area.

Tiruppur

23 December 2020 00:28 IST

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan demanded closure of the Tasmac outlet at Vavipalayam on Tuesday, as residents hoisted black flags in the locality condemning the outlet’s functioning.

In a petition to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, the MP said the residents of Vavipalayam have opposed the Tasmac Shop No. 3942 since its inauguration in August. Following this, officials from the District Administration including Assistant Commissioner (Excise) and Tasmac District Manager assured the residents in writing on August 21 that the outlet will be relocated within 90 days, else it will be closed permanently, the petition said.

However, the Tasmac outlet continues to function in the same location even after four months, Mr. Subbarayan said, urging the officials to close the shop at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising

According to A. Ramasamy, former district panchayat councillor and a member of the Struggle Committee formed against the Tasmac outlet, the residents of Ward No. 18 at Vavipalayam within Tiruppur Corporation limits have been opposing the outlet since August 15. “We already have two [Tasmac] shops in the area which are only one km apart,” he said and questioned the need for a third outlet. An additional Tasmac shop might increase the frequency of road accidents in the area, he alleged. Many residents of Vavipalayam hoisted black flags atop their residences and shops to show their opposition last week. “We will continue to protest till the Tasmac shop is closed,” Mr. Ramasamy said.

A Tasmac official, on condition of anonymity, said that the owners of the building that houses the tasmac shop got a stay order from the Madras High Court on November 30, as the court found the request to shift the shop to be “politically motivated.” The shop is not located close to the existing two outlets and has not caused “any disturbance” to the public so far, the official claimed.