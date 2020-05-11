Tiruppur MP leads AITUC protest

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan led the protest organised by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) outside the District Collectorate here on Monday demanding relief measures for migrant workers and other labourers.
The demands to the State government included ensuring train services for all migrant workers to return to their hometowns, provision of ₹7,500 per month for three months for all daily wage labourers, provision of cash assistance for those registered in welfare boards and no implementation of salary cuts, layoffs or increased working hours.
Mr. Subbarayan, who is also the State president of the AITUC, sent a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday elaborating on these demands, the AITUC sources said.
