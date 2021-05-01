Tiruppur MP flags issues in government hospital

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan (second right) inspecting the oxygen cylinders at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hopital on Friday.

Tiruppur

01 May 2021 00:14 IST

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, who inspected the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital regarding the COVID-19 situation on Friday, flagged various issues such as vaccine shortage and disposal of waste at the hospital.

He told mediapersons he was shocked to see garbage including discarded personal protective equipment (PPE) kits accumulating “about 20 feet away” from the hospital’s kitchen. He immediately instructed Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner to dispose the waste, he said.

Regarding the availability of vaccines at the Hospital, Mr. Subbarayan alleged that the nationwide vaccine rollout for those above 18 years of age was just an “empty word” as no adequate vaccine stocks were available. “An elderly man, who needs his second dose of vaccine, complained to me that no one is telling him [at the hospital] the date when the second dose would be given,” the MP said.

Terming the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “incompetent,” Mr. Subbarayan said the vaccine stocks must be ensured across the country by either importing or manufacturing. He added that he would speak to State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan regarding the needs of the Tiruppur Hospital.

Mr. Subbarayan met the hospital’s Dean, Valli Sathyamoorthy, following the inspection. M. Ravi aka Subramanian, who contested in Tiruppur North Assembly constituency from the DMK front for the Assembly election and functionaries from the Communist Party of India accompanied the MP during the visit.