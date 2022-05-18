Tiruppur MP demands withdrawal of JIPMER circular on Hindi use

May 18, 2022 00:10 IST

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to intervene in the controversy regarding the recent circular issued by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry directing the use of Hindi in records and communications and called for its “unconditional withdrawal.”

In his letter dated May 12, the MP alleged that the circular’s intention was to impose Hindi and termed it as an “act of provocation.” He demanded that departmental inquiry and penal action must be initiated against the official, who was responsible for the release of the circular.

“At this juncture, as a gesture of assurance to the Tamil speaking people of Puducherry Union Territory, you may please order the outpatient records and investigation forms to be provided in Tamil and English,” Mr. Subbarayan urged Mr. Mandaviya in the letter. Those doctors and staff of JIPMER, who do not speak Tamil, must be trained to speak the language, he added.

Mr. Subbarayan further alleged that JIPMER “succumbed to the pressure from the Union government to issue such a circular and pursue the objective of imposition of Hindi,” which was “unbecoming of a prestigious medical institution.” He claimed that the institution’s “Hindi cell” allegedly promoted Hindi language by conducting special classes for the doctors and staff who are not fluent in the language.