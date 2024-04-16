Tiruppur man jailed for instigating minor niece to lodge false sexual harassment complaint

April 16, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur sentenced a 38-year-old man of Poyampalayam in Tiruppur to four months of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 for instigating his minor niece to lodge a sexual harassment complaint against a labourer, an acquaintance, during 2019.

The Tiruppur North police had registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the school girl. During the course of the trial in 2021, the girl had stated that she had lodged a false complaint on the instigation of Sankar, her paternal uncle. Thereafter, a case was registered against the accused.

The accused was housed at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday.