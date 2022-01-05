Tiruppur man gets 20 years imprisonment in sexual assault case

Tiruppur

05 January 2022 21:36 IST

The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Wednesday sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting his relative, a minor girl, in 2020.

Judge V.P. Sugandhi, in-charge Mahila Court, awarded the punishment to a 47-year-old man for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl within the limits of the Cheyur police station in the district.

A release issued by the police said that the sexual assault on the minor girl took place on June 4, 2020. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Avinashi, the next day.

The relative was arrested under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The Court also slapped a fine of ₹15,000 on the man apart from the imprisonment.

Coimbatore range Deputy Inspector General of Police M.S. Muthusamy lauded the police team, which investigated the case.